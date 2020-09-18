Covid-19: Mass production of Sputnik V likely to take several months

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is preparing for clinical trials of the Sputnik V in India even though major manufacturers here did not show much interest in making the vaccine candidate.

Vaccine makers here feel the Sputnik is still a work in progress and needs time to develop. “We think it needs quite a bit of work before anyone can take their technology and start manufacturing. Also, the technology that they now have needs to be developed a bit to enable large-scale manufacturing,” said a leading vaccine maker, who is in touch with the Russian authorities on Sputnik ...