Covid-19 pandemic: At 10 million, India administers most doses in a day

India on Friday recorded the highest single-day vaccine coverage with over 10 million doses of Covid vaccines administered across the country.
The government had said in June that it would be able to provide 10 million doses per day by July-August. If this pace is maintained it could enable the vaccination of the entire adult population by the end of year.
The last record for highest number of doses in a day was when 8.8 million shots were given on August 17. More vaccines have been administered in rural areas compared to the urban centres.
The health ministry said in a statement, “The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.”
