Covid-19 pandemic: Novavax shot may get nod in India even before US

Covid vaccine from US major Novavax may get a nod from the Indian drug regulator even before the vaccine is approved in the US.

The company and its partner Serum Institute of India (SII) have, on August 5, applied for an emergency use authorisation with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and regulatory bodies in Indonesia and the Philippines. India has said any vaccine, which has approval from stringent regulatory bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, among others, would be approved for ...