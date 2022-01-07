Omicron spread: Covid-19 testing in India close to second wave peak

Covid-19 testing has hit a peak in Mumbai and is nearing its all-time high in Delhi. Diagnostic labs say there is room for growth as they are currently utilising 40-50 per cent of their capacity. Mumbai tested 67,487 samples on Thursday -- its highest so far, even more than the last peak of 56,226 tests done on April 14 last year.

Delhi tested 98,434 samples on January 6, close to its peak of 114,288 tests on April 11, 2021. Testing across India has jumped 57 per cent in the past seven days — from 945,455 on Christmas Day to 1.48 million on Wednesday. This, however, is far ...