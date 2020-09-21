Covid-19: UK comes up with fine of $13,000 for breaking isolation rules

The will issue fines of as much as £10,000 pounds ($13,000) for people who break self-isolation rules, marking the latest bid to curb the recent jump in cases across the country.

Penalties will start at £1,000 pounds for breaking the restrictions starting from September 28, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Charges will increase for repeat offenders and “the most egregious breaches,” such as business owners who threaten to lay off self-isolating staff if they don’t report to work, it said.

Covid-19 cases have been climbing across Europe in recent weeks, with governments weighing new limits on public life and increases in testing to stem the spread.