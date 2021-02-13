Covid-19 vaccination: Ready for round-3, but no decision on who'll pay

The government has begun to scale up the Covid-19 vaccination process in multiple steps, but is yet to take a call on how much it would spend. As part of scaling up, the appointment and registration system for the general public is ready to go live.

Such a system will enable anybody over 50 years of age or with co-morbidities to get a date, place and time of own choice for getting the vaccine shots. The Union Health Ministry is expected to open up public vaccination by end of March after registration through Co-WIN, the cloud-based end-to-end IT solution for vaccination, sources ...