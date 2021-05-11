Covid crisis: India administered 170 mn doses fastest in world, says govt

-
India administered 170 million Covid-19 vaccine doses fastest globally, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. China took 119 days while the US took 115 days for reaching the same landmark.
The vaccination drive in India was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.
Subsequently, it was opened for different age groups. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.79 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.
