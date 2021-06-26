Covid vaccine: Sputnik V may not be available in India for another 2 weeks

The Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, which was launched in India as a pilot on May 14, is yet to be commercially available in the country, owing to delays in the im­port of consignments. The roll-out, which was expected in mid-June, has now been pushed back by at least two weeks, according to sources.

Around 3 million units of the first dose of the vaccine have landed in India, while the consignment of the second dose is expected by the end of this month. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), the distribution partner of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which ...