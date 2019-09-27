Crossover star: Hala actor Geraldine Viswanathan is making waves at TIFF

She was the surprise breakout star of last year’s box office hit, Blockers, a raunchy comedy about three American teenage girls determined to lose their virginity on prom night and their equally determined parents’ ploys to stop them.

Geraldine Viswanathan, an Australian actress of Indian origin, won rave reviews for her spunky and sensitive portrayal of Kayla, one of the teenagers. By the time she arrived for the Toronto International Film Festival this year, she had essayed pivotal roles in two more films that had their world premieres at TIFF – Hala and Bad ...