Cruel joke: Here is how Twitterati reacted to petrol price cut faux pas

A "technical glitch" on the website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) led to a huge criticism of the government on Wednesday.

IOCL had on Wednesday posted a reduction of 60 paise in prices but later clarified that the prices had come down by only 1 paisa and that the previous figure was posted due to a "technical glitch".

and prices have been sailing northwards for the past two weeks and Wednesday was the first time that the prices were cut. However, the quantum of reduction of one paisa rattled the common man and Opposition parties alike.

Terming the one paisa cut as 'prank', Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Narendra Modi, saying the price cut was a childish response to the Fuel Challenge that he had thrown at him.

Dear PM, You've cut the price of and today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste. P. S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018

"In four years, we have seen a loot of Rs 10 lakh crore (10 trillion) when it comes to fuel prices. Today, there was a cut of one paisa.

This is a cruel joke," said Congress spokesperson R P N Singh, adding this "cut" came after 16 days of continuous increase in fuel prices.

"They are ready to offer Rs 100 crore (1 billion) to buy MLAs in Karnataka. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) spends Rs 4,600 crore (4.6 billion) in advertisements in five years, and they reduce fuel prices by just one paisa," he added.

The Modi government came under attack from common people as well.

"They are just making fun of the people. After increasing the price for 16 days, they just slashed it by one paisa. What happened to the promises made by the prime minister in 2014 while campaigning for general elections?," questioned an angry resident of Delhi.

A resident of Mumbai called the rising price a tool to cheat people. "What will happen by one paisa? If the government wants, it can reduce the price, but it's not doing anything. The hike in affects the price of other commodities as well. How are we going to manage our expenditure?," he asked. People also took to Twitter to vent their frustration by taking swipes at the government.