LIVE Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; holiday in Kerala, Pondy
Cyclone Burevi LIVE updates: The IMD has issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala. Stay with us for all the latest updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Cyclone Burevi
Cyclone Burevi LIVE updates: Cyclone Burevi had weakened into a deep depression and would cross the Tamil Nadu coast today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD had earlier predicted that Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm.
The IMD has already issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala. Heavy rains lashed parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the influence of the cyclone, with authorities deploying NDRF teams and setting up relief camps as disaster-response measures in view of the storm's impending landfall.
Which areas will be affected by Cyclone Burevi?
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, and Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.
Northern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rains till Saturday.
Stay tuned for latest updates on Cyclone Burevi
