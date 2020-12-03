Cyclone Burevi LIVE updates: Kerala on high alert; heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

-
-
Cyclone Burevi LIVE updates: A week after Cyclone Nivar hit the Karaikal coast, another cyclone, Burevi, named by the Maldives, is expected to cross Tamil Nadu's southernmost district of Kanyakumari between today and tomorrow. Under the influence of cyclone Burevi, heavy to extremely heavy rain (over 204 mm) is forecast in Tamil Nadu and Kerala till December 5. The MET department has forecast that cyclone Burevi will cross between Kanyakumai and Pamban as a cyclonic storm (wind speed 78 to 80 km/hour, gusting to 100 km/hour) on Friday.
Which areas will be affected by Cyclone Burevi?
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Sivagangai, Ramanahapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, and Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.
Northern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rain till Saturday.
