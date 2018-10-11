JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

UP to open 6 pharma parks, receives investment commitment of Rs 50-60 bn
Business Standard

Cyclone Titli leaves 8 dead in AP, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram bear brunt

Supply and communication services affected in several areas; 2,000 electric poles, dozens of trees uprooted under impact of high speed winds

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Locals walk near their houses as Cyclone 'Titli' hits the coast, in Ganjam
Locals walk near their houses as Cyclone 'Titli' hits the coast, in Ganjam. Photo: PTI

Cyclone Titli has begun to take a toll in Andhra Pradesh, with the loss of at least eight lives, six of which were due to a boat capsize. Two coastal districts in the north -- Srikakulam and Vizianagaram -- bore the brunt of heavy winds and rain when the cyclone made its land fall early Thursday morning near Gopalpur, which lies close to the Andhra-Odisha border.

Officials said six fishermen from AP died off the coast of Odisha when a boat carrying them capsized. Two more casualties were reported, of which one was due to a tree collapse and the other due to a house collapse caused by heavy rains.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Titli: Hundreds of thousands without power in Odisha, Andhra

Power supply and communication services were affected in several areas in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. At least 2,000 electric poles and dozens of trees were uprooted this morning under the impact of high speed winds, according to the official information. Traffic on Srikakulam-Bubhaneshwar highway came to a standstill this morning. Srikakulam district experienced the highest rain fall of 24.42 cms in Tekkali. Horticulture crops including banana and cashew were damaged in these areas, according to the reports reaching here.
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements