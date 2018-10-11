Cyclone Titli leaves 8 dead in AP, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram bear brunt

has begun to take a toll in Andhra Pradesh, with the loss of at least eight lives, six of which were due to a boat capsize. Two coastal districts in the north -- Srikakulam and Vizianagaram -- bore the brunt of heavy winds and rain when the cyclone made its land fall early Thursday morning near Gopalpur, which lies close to the Andhra-Odisha border.

Officials said six fishermen from AP died off the coast of Odisha when a boat carrying them capsized. Two more casualties were reported, of which one was due to a tree collapse and the other due to a house collapse caused by heavy rains.





Power supply and communication services were affected in several areas in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. At least 2,000 electric poles and dozens of trees were uprooted this morning under the impact of high speed winds, according to the official information. Traffic on Srikakulam-Bubhaneshwar highway came to a standstill this morning. Srikakulam district experienced the highest rain fall of 24.42 cms in Tekkali. Horticulture crops including banana and cashew were damaged in these areas, according to the reports reaching here.





