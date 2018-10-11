Cyclone Titli updates: Toll rises to 8 in Odisha, Andhra, 300,000 evacuated

Cyclonic storm 'Titli' on Thursday wreaked havoc in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh killing eight people. Around 300,000 people were evacuated in Odisha and eight districts - Ganjam, Khurdha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore - were hit by the very severe cyclonic storm that caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in large parts of the state, damaging thatched and asbestos houses and street lights. According to a statement issued by the Home Ministry, the crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast near Palasa in Srikakulam district to the southwest of Gopalpur with estimated maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph between 430 hours and 0530 hours.

Here are top developments on 'Titli'

The left eight people dead, besides causing widespread damage in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Eight people were killed in different storm-related incidents. While a 62-year-old woman died at Gudivada Agraharam village after an uprooted tree fell on her, a 55-year-old man died in a house collapse at Rotanasa village in Srikakulam district, the SDMA said. ALSO READ: Cyclone Titli: Hundreds of thousands without power in Odisha, Andhra

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that six fishermen, who had put out to sea, were killed. Cyclonic Storm " TITLI" in #Odisha & Andhra Pradesh; As per SEOC of #AndhraPradesh reportedly; 02 persons died and 01 injured in #Srikakulam district. #CycloneTitli #CycloneTitliAlert



Source: MHA — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) October 11, 2018

There has so far been no report of any damage to property or blockage of road or rail movement in West Bengal owing to 'Titli'. The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday morning and heavy rain for another day thereafter.

Fishermen have been advised by the Met department not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal coast, Odisha coast, deep sea areas of North Bay and Central Bay of Bengal till October 12. Tourists in seaside resort towns of Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and other places along the Bay of Bengal coast have been advised not to undergo any sea water-bound activities till October 12.

4. 300,000 evacuated

Around 300,000 people were evacuated and 879 multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters were kept in readiness for sheltering the rescued people. Altogether 1,112 relief camps were opened for sheltering the evacuees. A total of 105 pregnant women in Ganjam and 18 in Jgatsinghpur were shifted to hospitals. Thirteen teams, comprising 45 personnel each, of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the affected areas. Several teams of the Odisha Disaster Response Force (ODRF) were deployed in nine districts -- Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Kalahandi, according to the Home Ministry.

Fire services teams were asked to be on alert to respond at short notice of the district administration.

5. Schools, colleges to remain shut

All schools and colleges will remain closed till Friday.