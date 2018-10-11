Cyclone Titli updates: Toll rises to 8 in Odisha, Andhra, 300,000 evacuated

Cyclonic storm 'Titli' on Thursday wreaked havoc in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh killing eight people. Around 300,000 people were evacuated in Odisha and eight districts - Ganjam, Khurdha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore - were hit by the very severe cyclonic storm that caused heavy to very heavy rainfall in large parts of the state, damaging thatched and asbestos houses and street lights. According to a statement issued by the Home Ministry, the cyclone
crossed the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast near Palasa in Srikakulam district to the southwest of Gopalpur with estimated maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph between 430 hours and 0530 hours.
Here are top developments on cyclone 'Titli'
The cyclone
left eight people dead, besides causing widespread damage in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.
Eight people were killed in different storm-related incidents. While a 62-year-old woman died at Gudivada Agraharam village after an uprooted tree fell on her, a 55-year-old man died in a house collapse at Rotanasa village in Srikakulam district, the SDMA said.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that six fishermen, who had put out to sea, were killed.
There has so far been no report of any damage to property or blockage of road or rail movement in West Bengal owing to 'Titli'. The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Saturday morning and heavy rain for another day thereafter.
Fishermen have been advised by the Met department not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal coast, Odisha coast, deep sea areas of North Bay and Central Bay of Bengal till October 12. Tourists in seaside resort towns of Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur and other places along the Bay of Bengal coast have been advised not to undergo any sea water-bound activities till October 12.
4. 300,000 evacuated
Around 300,000 people were evacuated and 879 multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters were kept in readiness for sheltering the rescued people. Altogether 1,112 relief camps were opened for sheltering the evacuees. A total of 105 pregnant women in Ganjam and 18 in Jgatsinghpur were shifted to hospitals. Thirteen teams, comprising 45 personnel each, of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the affected areas. Several teams of the Odisha Disaster Response Force (ODRF) were deployed in nine districts -- Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Cuttack, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Boudh and Kalahandi, according to the Home Ministry.
Fire services teams were asked to be on alert to respond at short notice of the district administration.
5. Schools, colleges to remain shut
All schools and colleges will remain closed till Friday.
6. Congress party sets up emergency cell
On Congress president Rahul Gandhi's direction, the Odisha unit of the party opened a 24-hour emergency cell, which will function from the evening of 10 October to 16 October.
The people in the affected districts can contact on the Congress helpline numbers - 7609852131, 8895203001, 9861011962, 7008799364, 9348161633, 8847858020, 9937948868 and 9237010939.
7. Trains, flights cancelled, rescheduled; bus service suspended
Howrah-Mumbai (CSMT) Geetanjali Express, Kharagpur-Villupuram Express, Howrah-Puri Sri Jagannath Express have been rescheduled. Meanwhile, Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express was cancelled for today.
Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation suspended its bus services as uprooted trees blocked roads at several places.
Fishermen engaged in their work as Cyclone Titli hits the coast in Ganjam. Photo: PTI
8. Jharkhand affected by the cyclone
North-east districts of Jharkhand have been affected due to Cyclone Titli. Rain will continue in places around Ranchi till tomorrow, said BK Mandal, Director, IMD, Ranchi.
9. Odisha stares at possible flood situation
According to IMD, Odisha is facing a possible flood situation in its coastal belt. "We believe that the entire state, except some western parts, is likely to receive rain throughout the day. Depending upon the rainfall, we may see some flood in coastal Odisha. However, there is no flood-like situation as of now," said Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi.
"There may be flooding of the Vansadhara river as Gajapati and Rayagada districts received heavy rainfall due to the cyclone," he added.
10. Cyclone Titli likely to cause massive damage to crops
Horticulture crops suffered extensive damage in Srikakulam district while paddy suffered damage in Vizianagaram.
Coconut plantations, banana and mango trees were the worst hit in the "very severe" cyclonic storm, according to a preliminary report prepared by the SDMA.
According to the latest IMD report, damages are expected over districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh and Puri districts of Odisha:
— Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects.
— Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles. Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of large avenue trees.
— Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes. Minor disruption of railway.
— Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees.
First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 16:15 IST
