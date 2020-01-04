Dadi ki Rasoi: Feeding the hungry at Rs 5 and it is not a charity

Anoop Khanna started out in life as a businessman, a chemist. He still runs his shop as the bread and butter option. But he has an obsession that refuses to leave him.

At a family lunch one day, he noticed his 90-something mother just picking at her food. She’d been ill and was unable to eat. Something stirred within Khanna when she lamented the amount of food that was going waste because she had no appetite. On August 21, 2015, the Khanna family decided to start a soup kitchen, Indian style, offering affordable meals to people on the streets who are hungry but cannot spend much ...