DATA STORY: 21% of India's active Covid cases are in Maharashtra, 15% in Kerala

India on Saturday reported another net reduction of 6,393 in its active caseload, bringing it down to 409,689, the lowest since July 21. This is 2.17 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 48). Of the active cases across the country, 21 per cent (84,938) is account for by Maharashtra alone; Kerala (61,535) accounts for 15 per cent, and Delhi (28,252) seven per cent. Overall, the country has added 36,652 cases in a day to take its tally to 9,608,211.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,058,822 – or 94.28 per cent of total caseload – with 42,533 new cured cases being reported on Saturday. India’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 139,700 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 512 fatalities reported on Saturday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 257,102 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (December 5, 2020):

