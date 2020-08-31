DATA STORY: After 51 days, Delhi adds over 2,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

India on Monday reported a single-day increase of 78,761 in its total count of confirmed cases — sixth consecutive daily addition of more than 70,000 cases — to take its tally to 3,621,245. With 971 deaths being reported in 24 hours, the total numbers of fatalities in the country due to Covid-19 reached 64,469. Among states, while Andhra Pradesh overtook Tamil Nadu’s tally to become the second-most affected by total cases, Delhi, which seemed to have flattened the curve, reported its first daily increase of over 2,000 cases in 51 days.

The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 514,897 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (August 31, 2020):

