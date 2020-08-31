DATA STORY: After 51 days, Delhi adds over 2,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

India on Monday reported a single-day increase of 78,761 in its total count of confirmed coronavirus cases — sixth consecutive daily addition of more than 70,000 cases — to take its tally to 3,621,245. With 971 deaths being reported in 24 hours, the total numbers of fatalities in the country due to Covid-19 reached 64,469. Among states, while Andhra Pradesh overtook Tamil Nadu’s tally to become the second-most affected by total cases, Delhi, which seemed to have flattened the curve, reported its first daily increase of over 2,000 cases in 51 days.
The third-most-affected country by total cases, second by active cases, and fourth by death toll, India has added 514,897 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (August 31, 2020):
India now accounts for 11.45% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.58% of all deaths (one in every 13).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 16,673, against 12,878 on Sunday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (8,422), Karnataka (1,645), Andhra Pradesh (1,448), Uttar Pradesh (1,306), and Chhattisgarh (793).
With 60,868 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 76.63%, while death rate has come down to 1.78%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 67,839 — 971 deaths and 60,868 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.43%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31.6 days, for active cases at 32.2 days, and for deaths at 45.7 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (16,408), Uttar Pradesh (6,175), Madhya Pradesh (1,558), Jammu & Kashmir (786), and Arunachal Pradesh (157).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (16,408), Andhra Pradesh (10,603), Karnataka (8,852), Tamil Nadu (6,495), and Uttar Pradesh (6,175).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (54.18%), Kerala (67.50%), Punjab (68.06%), Jharkhand (68.81%), and Maharashtra (72.04%).
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.08%), Puducherry (18.83%), Chandigarh (13.91%), Karnataka (11.78%), and Andhra Pradesh (11.59%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (30.6%), Chandigarh (22.79%), Maharashtra (21.75%), Goa (21.15%), and Andhra Pradesh (16.81%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (79,191), J&K (72,463), Andhra Pradesh (70,210), Assam (64,674), and Tamil Nadu (62,594).
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (780,689), Andhra Pradesh (424,767), Tamil Nadu (422,085), Karnataka (335,928), and Uttar Pradesh (225,632).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 16,408 cases, its highest in a day so far. The state has added 137,400 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, which has overtaken Tamil Nadu to become the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 71,656 cases in the past seven days alone. On Monday it added 10,603 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 6,495, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 40 days.
Karnataka has reported 8,852 cases to take its tally to 335,928.
Delhi has added 2,024 cases, the highest since 2,078 cases on July 11, to take its total tally to 173,390.
