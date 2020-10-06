DATA STORY: At 61,267, India's single-day jump in total cases smallest since Aug 25

In a positive sign for India on the front, an increase of 61,267 was reported on Tuesday in the country’s total count of confirmed cases. This was the smallest single-day increase since August 25. The number of active cases continued to decline, with a net reduction of 15,404 to 919,023, the lowest level since September 10.

With 75,787 patients being discharged in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 recoveries on Tuesday reached 5,662,490, or 84.70 per cent of all reported infections in the country. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 103,569, with 884 fatalities being reported across India in the past 24 hours.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 539,791 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 6, 2020):

