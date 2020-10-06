DATA STORY: At 61,267, India's single-day jump in total cases smallest since Aug 25

In a positive sign for India on the coronavirus front, an increase of 61,267 was reported on Tuesday in the country’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases. This was the smallest single-day increase since August 25. The number of active cases continued to decline, with a net reduction of 15,404 to 919,023, the lowest level since September 10.
With 75,787 patients being discharged in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 recoveries on Tuesday reached 5,662,490, or 84.70 per cent of all reported coronavirus infections in the country. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 103,569, with 884 fatalities being reported across India in the past 24 hours.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 539,791 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (October 6, 2020):
With a daily increase of 61,267 in total cases, the lowest single-day rise since August 25, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 6,623,815 on Monday to 6,685,082 – an increase of 0.9% (the lowest rate so far). Death toll has reached 103,569, with 884 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 539,791 cases in the past 7 days alone.
India now accounts for 11.81% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.90% of all deaths (one in every 10).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 15404, compared with 3198 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (379), West Bengal (278), Assam (143), Manipur (120), and Rajasthan (61).
With 75787 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 84.70; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.55%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 76,671 — 884 deaths and 75787 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.15%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 75.3 days, and for deaths at 80.9 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (10244), Karnataka (7051), Tamil Nadu (5395), Kerala (5042), and Andhra Pradesh (4256).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (63.47%), Chhattisgarh (77.03%), Maharashtra (79.98%), J&K (80.00%), and Karnataka (80.72%).
India on Monday conducted 1,089,403 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 5.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.27%), Chandigarh (15.4%), Puducherry (13.95%), Goa (13.62%), and Karnataka (12.16%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (30.4%), Chandigarh (21.98%), Tripura (21.06%), Rajasthan (19.1%), and Maharashtra (17.46%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (167426), J&K (130526), Andhra Pradesh (117775), Assam (107134), and Tamil Nadu (102817).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1453653), Andhra Pradesh (723512), Karnataka (647712), Tamil Nadu (625391), and Uttar Pradesh (417437).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 10,244 cases. The state has added 152896 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 42,351 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 4256 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,395, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 76 days.
Karnataka has reported 7051 cases, to take its tally to 647712.
Delhi has added 1947 cases to take its tally to 292560.
