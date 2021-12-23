DATA STORY: Death toll rises to 478,759; active cases see minor spike

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 101 in active cases to take its count to 78,291. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.34 per cent (one in 294). The country is twenty-ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 7,495 cases to take its total caseload to 34,765,976 from 34,758,481 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 434 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 478,759, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,017,671 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,396,976,774. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,208,926 — or 98.4 per cent of total caseload — with 6,960 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the twenty-ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 47,374 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.34% of all active cases globally (one in every 294 active cases), and 8.88% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,396,976,774 vaccine doses. That is 4018.22 per cent of its total caseload, and 99.86 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (194801906), Maharashtra (134204581), West Bengal (105115272), Madhya Pradesh (102576248), and Bihar (96807002).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1428695), Delhi (1402856), Kerala (1368067), Jammu and Kashmir (1355991), and Uttarakhand (1307642).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 84 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 101, compared to net decrease of 907 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (240), Delhi (67), Karnataka (64), Gujarat (48), and Haryana (41).

With 6,960 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.4%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 7,394 — 434 deaths and 6,960 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 5.86%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3214.9 days, and for deaths at 764.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3205), Maharashtra (1201), Tamil Nadu (604), West Bengal (534), and Karnataka (321).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,205,775 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 668,643,929. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.77%), Sikkim (11.49%), Goa (11.2%), and Maharashtra (9.77%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (6.12%), Kerala (5.68%), Goa (1.76%), Himachal Pradesh (1.48%), and West Bengal (1.47%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1714084), J&K (1376550), Kerala (1146001), Punjab (1071009), and Karnataka (823216).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6652166), Kerala (5225772), Karnataka (3003265), Tamil Nadu (2741617), and Andhra Pradesh (2076077).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1201 new cases to take its tally to 6652166.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3205 cases to take its tally to 5225772.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 321 cases to take its tally to 3003265.

Tamil Nadu has added 604 cases to take its tally to 2741617.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 103 to 2076077.

Uttar Pradesh has added 19 cases to take its tally to 1710764.

Delhi has added 125 cases to take its tally to 1442515.