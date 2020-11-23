DATA STORY: Delhi adds 6,746 cases, suffers most Covid deaths in a day

After registering daily net reductions in active coronavirus cases for 47 days in a row, India has now reported an increase in the count of active cases thrice in four days. On Monday, its total number of active cases rose by 2,524 to 443,486. The country, now ranking seventh globally on this parameter, now accounts for 2.64 per cent of all active cases across the world, or one in every 38. Overall, the country added 44,059 cases to take its tally to 9,139,865.
National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 6,746 cases and 121 more deaths, the most in a day so far, in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 529,863, and death toll at 8,391.
As many as 41,024 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,562,641 (93.68 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 133,738 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 511 fatalities reported on Monday.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 294,738 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 23, 2020):
India now accounts for 2.64% of all active cases globally (one in every 38 active cases), and 9.60% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India saw an increase of 2524, compared with 1215 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1643), Rajasthan (1239), Chhattisgarh (734), Madhya Pradesh (573), and Delhi (471).
With 41024 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has fallen marginally to 93.68%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.46%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.62%), and Gujarat (2.10%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 41535 — 511 deaths and 41024 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.23%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 143.4 days, and for deaths at 181.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (6746), Maharashtra (5753), Kerala (5254), West Bengal (3591), and Rajasthan (3260).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (77.94%), Kerala (87.91%), Chhattisgarh (89.20%), Rajasthan (89.61%), and Haryana (89.63%).
India on Sunday conducted 849,596 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 132,582,730. The test positivity rate recorded was 5.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.43%), Goa (14.07%), Chandigarh (12.62%), Nagaland (9.85%), and Chhattisgarh (9.65%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Himachal Pradesh (23.74%), Nagaland (16.22%), Delhi (12.29%), Kerala (10.94%), and Rajasthan (10.88%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (293528), J&K (212861), Andhra Pradesh (184123), Kerala (166754), and Karnataka (155527).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1780208), Karnataka (873046), Andhra Pradesh (862213), Tamil Nadu (769995), and Kerala (562695).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,753 cases. The state has added 43,879 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,704 cases to take its tally to 873,046.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Monday added 1,121 cases to take its tally to 862,213.
Kerala has added 5,254 cases to take its tally to 562,695.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,655 to 769,995.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2,557 cases to take its tally to 526,780.
Delhi has added 6,746 cases to take its tally to 529,863.
