DATA STORY: Delhi adds 6,746 cases, suffers most Covid deaths in a day

After registering daily net reductions in active cases for 47 days in a row, India has now reported an increase in the count of active cases thrice in four days. On Monday, its total number of active cases rose by 2,524 to 443,486. The country, now ranking seventh globally on this parameter, now accounts for 2.64 per cent of all active cases across the world, or one in every 38. Overall, the country added 44,059 cases to take its tally to 9,139,865.

National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 6,746 cases and 121 more deaths, the most in a day so far, in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 529,863, and at 8,391.

As many as 41,024 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,562,641 (93.68 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 133,738 (1.46 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 511 fatalities reported on Monday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 294,738 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (November 23, 2020):

