DATA STORY: Delhi's case tally seeing steady rise as Omicron threat looms

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 830 in active cases to take its count to 86,415. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.38 per cent (one in 263). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 7,447 cases to take its total caseload to 34,726,049 from 34,718,602 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 391 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 476,869, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,046,805 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,359,996,267. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,162,765 — or 98.38 per cent of total caseload — with 7,886 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 51,305 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.38% of all active cases globally (one in every 263 active cases), and 8.91% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,359,996,267 vaccine doses. That is 3916.35 per cent of its total caseload, and 97.22 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (187759443), Maharashtra (131205842), West Bengal (103004813), Madhya Pradesh (99719602), and Bihar (93531486).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1410166), Delhi (1370749), Kerala (1344529), Jammu and Kashmir (1331090), and Uttarakhand (1284968).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 79 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 830, compared with 317 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (226), Delhi (47), Assam (25), Gujarat (25), and West Bengal (16).

With 7,886 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,277 — 391 deaths and 7,886 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.72%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3231.9 days, and for deaths at 845 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3404), Maharashtra (877), West Bengal (660), Tamil Nadu (627), and Karnataka (303).

India on Thursday conducted 1,259,932 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 661,507,694. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.83%), Sikkim (11.52%), Goa (11.29%), and Maharashtra (9.87%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (6.58%), Kerala (6.02%), Sikkim (2.73%), West Bengal (1.78%), and Goa (1.28%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1695574), J&K (1353294), Kerala (1137335), Punjab (1066549), and Karnataka (814208).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6646938), Kerala (5207826), Karnataka (3001554), Tamil Nadu (2737962), and Andhra Pradesh (2075419).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 877 new cases to take its tally to 6646938.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3404 cases to take its tally to 5207826.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 303 cases to take its tally to 3001554.

Tamil Nadu has added 627 cases to take its tally to 2737962.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 148 to 2075419.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11 cases to take its tally to 1710617.

Delhi has added 85 cases to take its tally to 1441935.