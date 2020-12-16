DATA STORY: Delhi's testing hits new high, positivity rate down at 1.9%

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 7818 to bring its count of active cases down to 332,002, the lowest level since July 16. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down at 1.64 per cent (one in 61). The country added 26,382 cases to take its total caseload to 9,932,547. And with 387 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 144,096, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,456,449 – or 95.21 per cent of total caseload – with 33,813 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

National capital Delhi, which was witnessing a third wave of coronavirus infections for some time, meanwhile, is seeing some elief, with its new infections coming down sharply. On Wednesday, it added just 1,617 cases even as it conducted 85,105 tests — its highest number in a day. Its daily test positivity rate fell to 1. per cent.