DATA STORY: Delhi sees worst single-day spike; India's Covid tally tops 8 mn

Even as its count of active cases continues to shrink, India’s total confirmed positive cases have gone past the eight-million mark. The 49,881 cases added on Thursday took the country’s tally to 8,040,203. With 517 more fatalities, India’s Covid-19 reached 120,527. Meanwhile, another net reduction of 7,116 brought the country’s active cases down to 603,687, the lowest since August 6 and 41 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

While most of the worst-hit Indian states, including Maharashtra, have been reporting fewer and fewer cases lately, Delhi seems to be witnessing a fresh wave of new cases. A day after reporting its highest single-day spike of 4,853 cases, the national capital on Thursday reported another all-time daily high (of 5,673) to take its total count to 370,014.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 333,257 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 29, 2020):

