DATA STORY: Delhi sees worst single-day spike; India's Covid tally tops 8 mn

Even as its count of active coronavirus cases continues to shrink, India’s total confirmed positive cases have gone past the eight-million mark. The 49,881 cases added on Thursday took the country’s tally to 8,040,203. With 517 more fatalities, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 120,527. Meanwhile, another net reduction of 7,116 brought the country’s active cases down to 603,687, the lowest since August 6 and 41 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
While most of the worst-hit Indian states, including Maharashtra, have been reporting fewer and fewer cases lately, Delhi seems to be witnessing a fresh wave of new cases. A day after reporting its highest single-day spike of 4,853 cases, the national capital on Thursday reported another all-time daily high (of 5,673) to take its total count to 370,014.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 333,257 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 29, 2020):
With a daily increase of 49,881 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has gone past the 8-million mark, rising from 7,990,322 on Wednesday to 8,040,203 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 120,527, with 517 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 333,257 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 5.56% of all active cases globally (one in every 17 active cases), and 10.22% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 7116, compared with 15054 on Wednesday. The total now stands at 603687, the lowest active case tally since August 6. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1505), Kerala (1103), Haryana (562), Chhattisgarh (474), and Punjab (150).
With 56480 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 90.99%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.50%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.14%), Maharashtra (2.62%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average. Now, there is no state in the country with zero Covid-19 fatalities.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 56,997 — 517 deaths and 56480 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.91%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 111.4 days, and for deaths at 161.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8790), Maharashtra (6738), Delhi (5673), West Bengal (3924), and Karnataka (3146).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (76.97%), Chhattisgarh (86.73%), Puducherry (87.64%), West Bengal (87.90%), and Maharashtra (89.53%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,075,760 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 106,563,440. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 4.6%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.94%), Goa (14.55%), Chandigarh (13.65%), Puducherry (11.48%), and Karnataka (10.69%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (13.14%), Kerala (13.12%), Goa (12.27%), Meghalaya (10.96%), and Maharashtra (9.79%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (227950), J&K (169558), Andhra Pradesh (148861), Assam (133492), and Tamil Nadu (128580).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1660766), Andhra Pradesh (814774), Karnataka (812784), Tamil Nadu (716751), and Uttar Pradesh (476034).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 6,738 cases. The state has added 65385 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 21,475 cases in the past seven days. On Wednesday it added 2949 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,516 to 716751.
Karnataka has reported 3146 cases, to take its tally to 812784.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1980 cases to take its tally to 476034.
Delhi has added 5,763 cases, in highest single-day spike, to take its tally to 370014.
