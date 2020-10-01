DATA STORY: In 7 days, India saw 600k recoveries, 7,529 deaths; active cases fell by 256K

In the past seven days, India has added a cumulative 580,066 to its tally of confirmed cases, its rose by 7,529, and recoveries increased by 598,214. The count of active cases, meanwhile, declined by 25,677 on a net basis during this period.

The country on Thursday reported a net increase of 264 to take the number of active cases to 940,705. An addition of 86,821 overall pushed the tally to 6,312,584. With 1,181 fatalities in 24 hours, the country’s reached 98,678. And with 85,376 new cured cases, total recoveries reached 5,273,201, or 83.53 of total infections reported so far.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 580,066 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October, 2020):

