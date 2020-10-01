DATA STORY: In 7 days, India saw 600k recoveries, 7,529 deaths; active cases fell by 256K

In the past seven days, India has added a cumulative 580,066 to its tally of confirmed coronavirus cases, its death toll rose by 7,529, and recoveries increased by 598,214. The count of active cases, meanwhile, declined by 25,677 on a net basis during this period.
The country on Thursday reported a net increase of 264 to take the number of active cases to 940,705. An addition of 86,821 overall pushed the tally to 6,312,584. With 1,181 fatalities in 24 hours, the country’s death toll reached 98,678. And with 85,376 new cured cases, total recoveries reached 5,273,201, or 83.53 of total infections reported so far.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 580,066 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 86,821 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 6,225,763 on Wednesday to 6,312,584 – an increase of 1.4%. Death toll has reached 98,678, with 1,181 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 580,066 cases in the past 7 days alone.
-
India now accounts for 12.24% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.68% of all deaths (one in every 10).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 12 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net increase of 264, against a reduction of 7135 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (5271), Assam (1957), Goa (288), West Bengal (268), and Rajasthan (205).
-
With 85376 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.53; the fatality rate has come down to 1.56%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 86,557 — 1181 deaths and 85376 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.36%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.4%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 50 days, and for deaths at 57.6 days.
-
The states that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Kerala (8830), West Bengal (3281), and Rajasthan (2173).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (18317), Karnataka (8856), Kerala (8830), Andhra Pradesh (6133), and Tamil Nadu (5659).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (65.39%), Chhattisgarh (71.93%), J&K (75.76%), Tripura (77.08%), and Maharashtra (78.61%).
-
India on Wednesday conducted 1,423,052 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.1%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.4%), Chandigarh (15.41%), Puducherry (14.53%), Goa (13.12%), and Karnataka (12.28%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (31.76%), Chhattisgarh (22.22%), Maharashtra (21.01%), Sikkim (20.05%), and Chandigarh (15.89%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (155444), J&K (122910), Andhra Pradesh (111192), Assam (102745), and Tamil Nadu (97154).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1384446), Andhra Pradesh (693484), Karnataka (601767), Tamil Nadu (597602), and Uttar Pradesh (399082).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 18,317 cases. The state has added 175804 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 46,954 cases in the past seven days alone. On Thursday it added 6133 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,659, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 71 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 8856 cases, its highest in a day so far, to take its tally to 601767.
-
Delhi has added 3390 cases to take its tally to 279715.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU