Data story: India adds 1,604 new Covid cases; active tally at 18,317

India on October 30 reported a fall of 485 in active cases taking the count to 18,317. The country is fifty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 20, it added 1,604 cases to take its total caseload to 44,652,266. And, with 8 new deaths, including three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 529,016, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.\



India has added 9,524 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,196,357,449 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 30 saw a decrease of 485, compared with 569 on October 29.

With 2,081 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%, while the fatality rate is at 1.18%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,089 — 8 deaths and 2,081 recoveries.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8131458), Kerala (6821525), Karnataka (4068726), Tamil Nadu (3591733), and Andhra Pradesh (2338910).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (3384), Assam (2613), Karnataka (1982), Tamil Nadu (1898), and Maharashtra (1532).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148385), Kerala (71378), Karnataka (40298), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26508). . With 139,111 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 29, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,196,357,449. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,104,933 — or 98.77 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,081 cured cases being reported on October 30.