Data story: India adds 1,604 new Covid cases; active tally at 18,317

India has added 9,524 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

India on October 30 reported a fall of 485 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 18,317. The country is fifty-second among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 20, it added 1,604 cases to take its total caseload to 44,652,266. And, with 8 new deaths, including three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 529,016, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.\
With 139,111 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 29, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,196,357,449. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,104,933 — or 98.77 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,081 cured cases being reported on October 30.

  • India has added 9,524 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,196,357,449 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 30 saw a decrease of 485, compared with 569 on October 29.
  • With 2,081 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%, while the fatality rate is at 1.18%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,089 — 8 deaths and 2,081 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8131458), Kerala (6821525), Karnataka (4068726), Tamil Nadu (3591733), and Andhra Pradesh (2338910).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (3384), Assam (2613), Karnataka (1982), Tamil Nadu (1898), and Maharashtra (1532).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148385), Kerala (71378), Karnataka (40298), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26508).
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 09:59 IST

