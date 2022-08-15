First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 10:20 IST
Data story: India adds 14,917 new Covid cases, active tally at 117,508
India on August 15 reported an increase of 647 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 117,508
Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant
https://mybs.in/2axq7og
India has so far administered 2,082,513,831 vaccine doses. (PTI Photo)
India on August 15 reported an increase of 647 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 117,508. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 15, it added 14,917 cases to take its total caseload to 44,268,381. And, with 32 new fatalities, including four more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,069, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,550,276 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 14, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,082,513,831. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,268,381 — or 98.54 per cent of the total caseload — with 14,238 new cured cases being reported on August 15.