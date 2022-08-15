JUST IN
Data story: India adds 14,917 new Covid cases, active tally at 117,508

India on August 15 reported an increase of 647 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 117,508

Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker administers booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Noida on April 9, 2022. India will offer booster doses to all adults from Sunday. (PTI Photo)
India has so far administered 2,082,513,831 vaccine doses. (PTI Photo)

India on August 15 reported an increase of 647 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 117,508. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 15, it added 14,917 cases to take its total caseload to 44,268,381. And, with 32 new fatalities, including four more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,069, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,550,276 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 14, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,082,513,831. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,268,381 — or 98.54 per cent of the total caseload — with 14,238 new cured cases being reported on August 15.
  • India has added 106,482 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,082,513,831 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 15 saw an increase of 647, compared with a decrese of 2403 on August 14.
  • With 14,238 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,270 — 32 deaths and 14,238 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8072340), Kerala (6737396), Karnataka (4031283), Tamil Nadu (3558788), and Andhra Pradesh (2334877).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (14467), Maharashtra (12102), Karnataka (10922), Kerala (9030), and Delhi (8430).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148171), Kerala (70643), Karnataka (40189), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26381).

First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 10:20 IST

