Data story: India adds 14,917 new Covid cases, active tally at 117,508

India has added 106,482 cases in the past 7 days.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8072340), Kerala (6737396), Karnataka (4031283), Tamil Nadu (3558788), and Andhra Pradesh (2334877).

The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (14467), Maharashtra (12102), Karnataka (10922), Kerala (9030), and Delhi (8430).

India on August 15 reported an increase of 647 in active cases to take its count to 117,508. The country is twenty-first among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 15, it added 14,917 cases to take its total caseload to 44,268,381. And, with 32 new fatalities, including four more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,069, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.