Data story: India adds 15,815 new Covid cases, 68 deaths in 24 hours

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

India on August 13 reported a decrease of 4271 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 119,264. The country is twentieth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 13, it added 15,815 cases to take its total caseload to 44,239,372. And, with 68 new fatalities, including 24 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,996, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,443,064 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 12, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,077,162,098. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,593,112 — or 98.53 per cent of the total caseload — with 20,018 new cured cases being reported on August 13.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 13 saw a decrease of 4271, compared with 1541 on August 12.
  • With 20,018 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.54%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 20,086 — 68 deaths and 20,018 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8068218), Kerala (6735308), Karnataka (4028117), Tamil Nadu (3557254), and Andhra Pradesh (2334493).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (13940), Maharashtra (11856), Karnataka (10395), Kerala (9331), and Delhi (8343).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148167), Kerala (70626), Karnataka (40181), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26367).

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 10:16 IST

