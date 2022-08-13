First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 10:16 IST
Data story: India adds 15,815 new Covid cases, 68 deaths in 24 hours
India has so far administered 2,077,162,098 vaccine doses
Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant
https://mybs.in/2axpCGr
India has added 112,378 cases in the past 7 days.
India on August 13 reported a decrease of 4271 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 119,264. The country is twentieth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 13, it added 15,815 cases to take its total caseload to 44,239,372. And, with 68 new fatalities, including 24 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,996, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,443,064 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 12, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,077,162,098. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,593,112 — or 98.53 per cent of the total caseload — with 20,018 new cured cases being reported on August 13.