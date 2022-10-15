JUST IN
Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner
Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai; police initiate probe
Indian innovation brings affordability to services: Taranjit Sandhu
Top Headlines: Zee shareholders on Sony merger; India wheat flour export
World's largest passenger plane Airbus A380 arrives at Bengaluru airport
60 students taken to hospital in Tamil Nadu after they complain of vomiting
Latest LIVE: Will take everyone along if elected Cong prez, says Tharoor
Jharkhand HC declines stay of proceedings against 3 suspended Congress MLAs
MEA refers to govt's statement in Parliament on bringing back Kohinoor
No longer working to Diwali deadline for India trade pact: Kemi Badenoch
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Sitharaman discusses global economic situation with EU economy commissioner
Business Standard

Data story: India adds 2,430 new cases of Covid; active tally at 26,618

India has added 17,110 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Representative Image

India on October 15 reported an increase of 35 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 26,618. The country is forty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 15, it added 2,430 cases to take its total caseload to 44,626,427. And, with 17 new fatalities, including nine more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,874, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 582,727 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 14, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,192,715,971. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,070,935 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,387 new cured cases being reported on October 15.
.

  • India has added 17,110 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,192,715,971 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 15 saw an increase of 35, compared with 74 on October 12.
  • With 2,387 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,395 — 17 deaths and 2,387 recoveries.
  • India on October 14 conducted 241,707 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 898,357,195.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8126797), Kerala (6816187), Karnataka (4066542), Tamil Nadu (3588449), and Andhra Pradesh (2338629).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (4773), Tamil Nadu (4223), Karnataka (2950), Maharashtra (2759) and Assam (2705).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148371), Kerala (71290), Karnataka (40292), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26506).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 09:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU