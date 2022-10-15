Data story: India adds 2,430 new cases of Covid; active tally at 26,618

India on October 15 reported an increase of 35 in active cases to take its count to 26,618. The country is forty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 15, it added 2,430 cases to take its total caseload to 44,626,427. And, with 17 new fatalities, including nine more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,874, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 582,727 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 14, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,192,715,971. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,070,935 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,387 new cured cases being reported on October 15.