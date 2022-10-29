Data story: India logs 1,574 new Covid cases; death toll at 529,008

India on October 29 reported a fall of 596 in active cases taking the count to 18,802. The country is fiftieth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 29, it added 1,574 cases to take its total caseload to 44,650,662. And, with 9 new deaths, including five fatalities reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 529,008, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.



With 172,838 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,196,218,338. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,102,852 — or 98.77 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,161 cured cases being reported on October 29.