Data story: India logs 1,574 new Covid cases; death toll at 529,008

India has added 9,914 cases in the past 7 days

Covid test
India on October 28 conducted 165,901 coronavirus tests

India on October 29 reported a fall of 596 in active coronavirus cases taking the count to 18,802. The country is fiftieth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 29, it added 1,574 cases to take its total caseload to 44,650,662. And, with 9 new deaths, including five fatalities reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 529,008, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 172,838 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 28, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far has reached 2,196,218,338. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,102,852 — or 98.77 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,161 cured cases being reported on October 29.

•India has added 9,914 cases in the past 7 days.

•India has so far administered 2,196,218,338 vaccine doses.

•The count of active cases across India on October 29 saw a decrease of 569, compared with 1,423 on October 28.

•With 2,161 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%, while the fatality rate is at 1.18%.

•India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,170— 9 deaths and 2,161 recoveries.

•India on October 28 conducted 165,901 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 9,00725,697.

•The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (81,31,139), Kerala (6,821,230), Karnataka (40,68,558), Tamil Nadu (3,591,571), and Andhra Pradesh (2,338,889).

•The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (3,402), Assam (2,621), Tamil Nadu (2,114), Karnataka (1,944), and Maharashtra (1,621).

•The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148,383), Kerala (71,375), Karnataka (40,296), Tamil Nadu (38,048), and Delhi (26,508).

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 13:04 IST

