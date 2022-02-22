Data story: India logs 13,405 new cases; active tally drops below 200,000

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 21,056 in active cases to take its count to 181,075. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.27 per cent (one in 370). The country is thirty eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 13,405 cases to take its total caseload to 42,851,929 from 42,838,524 — an increase of 0.03%. And, with 235 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 512,344, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,550,868 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,758,327,441. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,158,510 — or 98.38 per cent of total caseload — with 34,226 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the thirty-eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 158,986 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.27% of all active cases globally (one in every 370 active cases), and 8.68% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,758,327,441 vaccine doses. That is 4103.26 per cent of its total caseload, and 125.5 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 21,056, compared with 22,056 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Goa (9).

With 34,226 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 34,461 — 235 deaths and 34,226 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.68%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2215.4 days, and for deaths at 1510.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4069), Mizoram (1675), Madhya Pradesh (847), Maharashtra (806), and Tamil Nadu (788).

India on Monday conducted 1,084,247 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 761,230,580. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7859237), Kerala (6473059), Karnataka (3937265), Tamil Nadu (3445717), and Andhra Pradesh (2316467).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 806 new cases to take its tally to 7859237.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4069 cases to take its tally to 6473059.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 679 cases to take its tally to 3937265.

Tamil Nadu has added 788 cases to take its tally to 3445717.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 182 to 2316467.

Uttar Pradesh has added 457 cases to take its tally to 2064947.

West Bengal has added 200 cases to take its tally to 2013553.

Delhi has added 446 cases to take its tally to 1856517.