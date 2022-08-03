First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 10:37 IST
Data story: India logs 17,135 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,477
India has added 128,380 cases in the past 7 days
India reported a decrease of 2,735 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 137,057. The country is twenty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 3, it added 17,135 cases to take its total caseload to 44,067,144. And, with 47 new fatalities, including 12 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,477, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,349,651 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 2, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,048,430,732. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,403,610 — or 98.49 per cent of the total caseload — with 19,823 new cured cases being reported on August 3.