Business Standard

Data story: India logs 17,135 new Covid cases, death toll at 526,477

India has added 128,380 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

India reported a decrease of 2,735 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 137,057. The country is twenty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 3, it added 17,135 cases to take its total caseload to 44,067,144. And, with 47 new fatalities, including 12 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 526,477, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,349,651 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 2, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,048,430,732. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,403,610 — or 98.49 per cent of the total caseload — with 19,823 new cured cases being reported on August 3.
  • India has added 128,380 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,048,430,732 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on August 3 saw a decrease of 2,735, compared with 4,197 on August 2.
  • With 19,823 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.49%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 19,870 — 47deaths and 19,823 recoveries.
  • India on August 2 conducted 464,919 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 876,357,530.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8050171), Kerala (6723468), Karnataka (4010386), Tamil Nadu (3546907), and Andhra Pradesh (2332462).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (13177), Maharashtra (12583), West Bengal (12254), Tamil Nadu (11796), and Karnataka (10896).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148110), Kerala (70493), Karnataka (40148), Tamil Nadu (38032), and Delhi (26316).

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 10:37 IST

