Data story: India logs 194,720 cases, Kerala's death toll crosses 50,000

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 133,873 in active cases to take its count to 955,319. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.04 per cent (one in 49). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 194,720 cases to take its total caseload to 36,070,510 from 35,875,790 — an increase of 0.54%. And, with 442 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 484,655, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,526,240 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,538,008,200. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,630,536 — or 96.01 per cent of total caseload — with 60,405 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,051,875 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.04% of all active cases globally (one in every 49 active cases), and 8.78% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,538,008,200 vaccine doses. That is 4263.89 per cent of its total caseload, and 109.94 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 7 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 133,873, compared with 97,827 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (15435), Karnataka (13112), West Bengal (13042), Tamil Nadu (12316), and Uttar Pradesh (10520).

With 60,405 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.01%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.65%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.1%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 60,847 — 442 deaths and 60,405 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.72%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 128.1 days, and for deaths at 759.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (34424), Delhi (21259), West Bengal (21098), Tamil Nadu (15379), and Karnataka (14473).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,761,900 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 695,274,380. The test positivity rate recorded was 11.1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6987938), Kerala (5300405), Karnataka (3078129), Tamil Nadu (2829655), and Andhra Pradesh (2084674).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 34424 new cases to take its tally to 6987938.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 9066 cases to take its tally to 5300405.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 14473 cases to take its tally to 3078129.

Tamil Nadu has added 15379 cases to take its tally to 2829655.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1831 to 2084674.

West Bengal has added 21098 cases to take its tally to 1795430.

Uttar Pradesh has added 11068 cases to take its tally to 1756929.

Delhi has added 21259 cases to take its tally to 1590155.