Data story: India logs 2,119 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,953

India has added 14,639 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 2,195,097,574 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on October 21 saw a decrease of 473, compared with 458 on October 20.

With 2,582 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 2,592 — 10 deaths and 2,582 recoveries.

India on October 20 conducted 188,220 tests, taking the tally of total test conducted to 899,627,428.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8129105), Kerala (6818714), Karnataka (4067390), Tamil Nadu (3590016), and Andhra Pradesh (2338753).

The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (4323), Tamil Nadu (3692), Karnataka (2924), Assam (2697), and Maharashtra (2650).

The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148378), Kerala (71339), Karnataka (40295), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26506). With 463,338 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 20, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,195,097,574. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,084,646 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 2,582 new cured cases being reported on October 21.

India on October 21 reported a decrease of 473 in active cases to take its count to 25,037. The country is forty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 21, it added 2,119 cases to take its total caseload to 44,638,636. And, with 10 new fatalities, including five more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,953, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.