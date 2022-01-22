JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Restaurants' body thanks Karnataka CM for lifting weekend curfew
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 337,704 cases; over 2 million cases added in 7 days

India has so far administered 1,611,660,078 vaccine doses. That is 4142.68 per cent of its total caseload, and 115.03 per cent of its population

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Omicron

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

vaccination

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 94,540 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,113,365. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 3.26 per cent (one in 31). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 337,704 cases to take its total caseload to 38,903,731 from 38,566,027 — an increase of 0.88%. And, with 488 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 488,884, or 1.26 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,749,746 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,611,660,078. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 36,301,482 — or 93.31 per cent of total caseload — with 242,676 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,052,769 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.26% of all active cases globally (one in every 31 active cases), and 8.72% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
India has so far administered 1,611,660,078 vaccine doses. That is 4142.68 per cent of its total caseload, and 115.03 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 94,540, compared with 94,774 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (29912), Kerala (24509), Gujarat (11955), Andhra Pradesh (10265), and Tamil Nadu (8153).
With 242,676 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.31%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.26%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.42%), Nagaland (2.11%), and Maharashtra & Uttarakhand (1.91%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 243,164 — 488 deaths and 242,676 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 79.5 days, and for deaths at 694.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (48270), Karnataka (48049), Kerala (41668), Tamil Nadu (29870), and Gujarat (21225).
India on Friday conducted 1,960,954 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 713,499,892. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.2%.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7420027), Kerala (5552512), Karnataka (3425002), Tamil Nadu (3072666), and Andhra Pradesh (2153268).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 48270 new cases to take its tally to 7420027.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 41668 cases to take its tally to 5552512.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 48049 cases to take its tally to 3425002.
Tamil Nadu has added 29870 cases to take its tally to 3072666.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 13212 to 2153268.
West Bengal has added 9154 cases to take its tally to 1949074.
Uttar Pradesh has added 16159 cases to take its tally to 1916616.
Delhi has added 10756 cases to take its tally to 1771028.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 22 2022. 11:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU