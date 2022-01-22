Data story: India logs 337,704 cases; over 2 million cases added in 7 days

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 94,540 in active cases to take its count to 2,113,365. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.26 per cent (one in 31). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 337,704 cases to take its total caseload to 38,903,731 from 38,566,027 — an increase of 0.88%. And, with 488 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 488,884, or 1.26 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,749,746 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,611,660,078. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 36,301,482 — or 93.31 per cent of total caseload — with 242,676 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 2,052,769 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.26% of all active cases globally (one in every 31 active cases), and 8.72% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,611,660,078 vaccine doses. That is 4142.68 per cent of its total caseload, and 115.03 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 94,540, compared with 94,774 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (29912), Kerala (24509), Gujarat (11955), Andhra Pradesh (10265), and Tamil Nadu (8153).

With 242,676 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.31%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.26%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.42%), Nagaland (2.11%), and Maharashtra & Uttarakhand (1.91%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 243,164 — 488 deaths and 242,676 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.8%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 79.5 days, and for deaths at 694.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (48270), Karnataka (48049), Kerala (41668), Tamil Nadu (29870), and Gujarat (21225).

India on Friday conducted 1,960,954 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 713,499,892. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7420027), Kerala (5552512), Karnataka (3425002), Tamil Nadu (3072666), and Andhra Pradesh (2153268).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 48270 new cases to take its tally to 7420027.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 41668 cases to take its tally to 5552512.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 48049 cases to take its tally to 3425002.

Tamil Nadu has added 29870 cases to take its tally to 3072666.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 13212 to 2153268.

West Bengal has added 9154 cases to take its tally to 1949074.

Uttar Pradesh has added 16159 cases to take its tally to 1916616.

Delhi has added 10756 cases to take its tally to 1771028.