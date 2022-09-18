JUST IN
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 5,664 new Covid cases; active tally rise to 47,922

India has added 38,829 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Covid-19 booster
India has so far administered 2,165,654,766 vaccine doses. (PTI Photo)

India on September 18 reported an increase of 1,074 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 47,922. The country is thirty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 18, it added 5,664 cases to take its total caseload to 44,534,188. And, with 35 new fatalities, including 21 reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,337, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 1,484,216 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 17, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,165,654,766. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,957,929 — or 98.71 per cent of the total caseload — with 4,555 new cured cases being reported on September 17.
  • India has added 38,829 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,165,654,766 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on September 18 saw an increase of 1,074, compared with 100 on September 17.
  • With 4,555 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 4,590 — 35 deaths and 4,555 recoveries.
  • India on September 14 conducted 289,228 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 8,915,77,185.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8114940), Kerala (6784044), Karnataka (4061157), Tamil Nadu (3576322), and Andhra Pradesh (2337858).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (15239), Tamil Nadu (4865), Maharashtra (4562), Karnataka (3735), and Assam (2808).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148307), Kerala (70990), Karnataka (40274), Tamil Nadu (38040), and Delhi (26498).
.

First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 09:44 IST

