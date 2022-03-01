Data story: India logs 6,915 cases; active tally drops below 100,000-mark

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 10,129 in active cases to take its count to 92,472. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.15 per cent (one in 667). The country is fifty-fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 6,915 cases to take its total caseload to 42,931,045 from 42,924,130 — an increase of 0.02%. And, with 180 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 514,023, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,822,513 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,777,025,914. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,324,550 — or 98.59 per cent of total caseload — with 16,864 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the fifty-fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 79,116 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.15% of all active cases globally (one in every 667 active cases), and 8.62% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,777,025,914 vaccine doses. That is 4139.25 per cent of its total caseload, and 126.83 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 10,129, compared with 8,871 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Bihar (1), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (1).

With 16,864 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,044 — 180 deaths and 16,864 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.04%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 4303.0 days, and for deaths at 1979.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2010), Mizoram (1325), Maharashtra (407), Tamil Nadu (366), and Uttar Pradesh (350).

India on Monday conducted 901,647 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 768,382,993. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7865705), Kerala (6499214), Karnataka (3941063), Tamil Nadu (3449373), and Andhra Pradesh (2317812).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 407 new cases to take its tally to 7865705.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2010 cases to take its tally to 6499214.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 268 cases to take its tally to 3941063.

Tamil Nadu has added 366 cases to take its tally to 3449373.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 71 to 2317812.

Uttar Pradesh has added 350 cases to take its tally to 2067822.

West Bengal has added 89 cases to take its tally to 2015107.

Delhi has added 258 cases to take its tally to 1859892.