DATA STORY: India logs 7,992 new cases; death toll rises to 475,128

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 1,666 in active cases to take its count to 93,277. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.44 per cent (one in 227). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 7,992 cases to take its total caseload to 34,682,736 from 34,674,744 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 393 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 475,128, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,636,569 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,319,992,482. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,114,331 — or 98.36 per cent of total caseload — with 8,251 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 58,376 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.44% of all active cases globally (one in every 227 active cases), and 8.98% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,319,992,482 vaccine doses. That is 3805.9 per cent of its total caseload, and 94.36 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 75 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 1,666, compared to net addition of 201 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (52), Gujarat (21), Punjab (19), Sikkim (17), and Chhattisgarh (16).

With 9,265 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,658 — 393 deaths and 9,265 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.06%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3007.7 days, and for deaths at 837.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3972), Maharashtra (695), Tamil Nadu (688), West Bengal (628), and Karnataka (314).

India on Friday conducted 1,250,672 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 654,627,300. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6640888), Kerala (5178892), Karnataka (2999098), Tamil Nadu (2732648), and Andhra Pradesh (2074217).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 695 new cases to take its tally to 6642372.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3972 cases to take its tally to 5187033.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 314 cases to take its tally to 2999785.

Tamil Nadu has added 688 cases to take its tally to 2734034.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 142 to 2074552.

Uttar Pradesh has added 9 cases to take its tally to 1710517.

Delhi has added 41 cases to take its tally to 1441610.