Data story: India records 2,468 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,733

India on October 5 reported a decrease of 1,280 in active cases to take its count to 33,318. The country is thirty-ninth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 5, it added 2,468 cases to take its total caseload to 44,601,934. And, with 17 new fatalities, including nine more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,733, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 290,216 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 4, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,188,340,816. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,039,883 — or 98.74 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,731 new cured cases being reported on October 5.