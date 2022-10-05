Data story: India records 2,468 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,733

JUST IN
New Delhi 

India on October 5 reported a decrease of 1,280 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 33,318. The country is thirty-ninth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 5, it added 2,468 cases to take its total caseload to 44,601,934. And, with 17 new fatalities, including nine more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,733, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
.

With 290,216 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 4, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,188,340,816. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,039,883 — or 98.74 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,731 new cured cases being reported on October 5.
.

  • India has added 22,846 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,188,340,816 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 4 saw a decrease of 1,280, compared with 1,528 on October 4.
  • With 3,731 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,784 — 17 deaths and 3,731 recoveries.
  • India on October 3 conducted 187,511 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 897,833,807.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8122839), Kerala (6809287), Karnataka (4065223), Tamil Nadu (3585006), and Andhra Pradesh (2338404).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (8151), Tamil Nadu (5256), Karnataka (2737), Maharashtra (2715) and West Bengal (2673).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148349), Kerala (71209), Karnataka (40286), Tamil Nadu (38047), and Delhi (26503).

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 09:45 IST

