DATA STORY: India reports 21,257 new cases; death toll at 450,127

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 3,977 in active cases to take its count to 240,221. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.33 per cent (one in 75). The country is ninth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 21,257 cases to take its total caseload to 33,915,569 from 33,894,312 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 271 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 450,127, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,017,753 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 931,717,191. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,225,221 – or 97.96 per cent of total caseload – with 24,963 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 148,862 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.33% of all active cases globally (one in every 75 active cases), and 9.29% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 931,717,191 vaccine doses. That is 2747.16 per cent of its total caseload, and 66.69 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (117536307), Maharashtra (90334942), Madhya Pradesh (67407215), Gujarat (66920196), and West Bengal (66019330).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (1093247), Delhi (1057341), Gujarat (1047717), Uttarakhand (999154), and Jammu and Kashmir (974566).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 35 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 3,977, compared with 2,489 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (219), Mizoram (144), Odisha (53), Delhi (29), and Jammu and Kashmir (25).

With 24,963 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.96%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.13%). The rate in as many as 16 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 25,234 — 271 deaths and 24,963 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.07%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 1105.6 days, and for deaths at 1151.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12288), Maharashtra (2681), Tamil Nadu (1390), Mizoram (1080), and West Bengal (771).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (96.95%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,385,706 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 580,043,190. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.5%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.74%), Kerala (13.27%), Goa (12.8%), Sikkim (12.34%), and Maharashtra (10.99%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (12.37%), Mizoram (11.08%), Manipur (4.33%), Sikkim (4.3%), and Nagaland (2.63%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1500205), J&K (1116570), Kerala (1005744), Karnataka (717291), and Telangana (677442).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6570472), Kerala (4763695), Karnataka (2979773), Tamil Nadu (2674233), and Andhra Pradesh (2055306).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2681 new cases to take its tally to 6570472.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12288 cases to take its tally to 4763695.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 442 cases to take its tally to 2979773.

Tamil Nadu has added 1390 cases to take its tally to 2674233.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 643 to 2055306.

Uttar Pradesh has added 15 cases to take its tally to 1709917.

Delhi has added 44 cases to take its tally to 1439097.