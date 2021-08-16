DATA STORY: India reports 32,937 new cases; active cases decline further

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 3,389 in active cases to take its count to 381,947. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.23 per cent (one in 44). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 32,937 cases to take its total caseload to 32,225,513 from 32,192,576 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 417 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 431,642, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,743,114 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 545,857,108. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,411,924 – or 97.48 per cent of total caseload – with 35,909 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 255,559 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.23% of all active cases globally (one in every 44 active cases), and 9.87% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 545,857,108 vaccine doses. That is 1693.86 per cent of its total caseload, and 39.13 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 3,389, compared with 2,337 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (957), Meghalaya (135), Delhi (35), Tamil Nadu (31), and Manipur (19).

With 35,909 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.48%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 36,326 — 417 deaths and 35,909 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 677.8 days, and for deaths at 717.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (18582), Maharashtra (4797), Tamil Nadu (1896), Andhra Pradesh (1506), and Karnataka (1431).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.64%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,181,212 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 494,805,652. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.8%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6392660), Kerala (3690123), Karnataka (2929464), Tamil Nadu (2588781), and Andhra Pradesh (1993697).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4797 new cases to take its tally to 6392660.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 18582 cases to take its tally to 3690123.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1431 cases to take its tally to 2929464.

Tamil Nadu has added 1896 cases to take its tally to 2588781.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1506 to 1993697.

Uttar Pradesh has added 30 cases to take its tally to 1708948.

Delhi has added 53 cases to take its tally to 1437091.