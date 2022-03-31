Data story: India reports fewer than 10,000 new cases in past 7 days

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 397 in active cases to take its count to 14,307. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.03 per cent (one in 3,333). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 1,225 cases to take its total caseload to 43,024,440 from 43,023,215 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 28 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,129, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,227,307 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,840,655,005. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,489,004 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 1,594 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 9,753 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.03% of all active cases globally (one in every 3,333 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,840,655,005 vaccine doses. That is 4278.16 per cent of its total caseload, and 131.22 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 55 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net decrease of 397, compared with 674 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Odisha (59), Delhi (16), Uttarakhand (6), Telangana (5), and Jammu and Kashmir (4).

With 1,594 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,622 — 28 deaths and 1,594 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.72%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 24344.4 days, and for deaths at 12900.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (438), Delhi (123), Maharashtra (119), Mizoram (99), and Odisha (59).

India on Wednesday conducted 607,987 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 789,164,922. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7873841), Kerala (6532254), Karnataka (3945436), Tamil Nadu (3452790), and Andhra Pradesh (2319524).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 119 new cases to take its tally to 7873841.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 438 cases to take its tally to 6532254.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 35 cases to take its tally to 3945436.

Tamil Nadu has added 39 cases to take its tally to 3452790.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 15 to 2319524.

Uttar Pradesh has added 33 cases to take its tally to 2070673.

West Bengal has added 37 cases to take its tally to 2017315.

Delhi has added 123 cases to take its tally to 1864857.