DATA STORY: India's active cases down by nearly half a million in 46 days

India on Wednesday reported another net reduction in its count of active coronavirus cases. In 46 straight days of decline, the country’s active cases have come down by nearly half a million to 446,805. This is 56 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. An addition of 38,617 to the overall case tally, meanwhile, pushed India’s total number of infections to 8,912,907 on Wednesday.
The country’s share of active cases globally has now shrunk to 2.86 per cent, or one in every 35. As many as 44,739 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,335,109 (93.52 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 130,993 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 474 fatalities reported on Wednesday.
Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 276,496 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (November 18, 2020):
With a daily increase of 38,617 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,874,290 on Tuesday to 8,912,907 – an increase of 0.4%. Death toll has reached 130,993, with 474 fatalities in a day. The sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 276,496 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 2.86% of all active cases globally (one in every 35 active cases), and 9.75% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 6596, compared with 12077 on Tuesday. The total now stands at 446805, the lowest active case tally since July 24. India has seen a cumulative net reduction of 498191 in the past 46 days. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1876), Rajasthan (349), Punjab (220), Nagaland (125), and Madhya Pradesh (64).
With 44739 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 93.52%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.47%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.63%), and Gujarat (2.02%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 45213 — 474 deaths and 44739 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.05%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 159.6 days, and for deaths at 191.2 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Delhi (6396), Kerala (5792), West Bengal (3654), Maharashtra (2732), and Haryana (2450).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (76.47%), Kerala (86.48%), Haryana (89.62%), Delhi (89.95%), and Chhattisgarh (90.07%).
India on Tuesday conducted 937,279 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 127,480,186. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (17.8%), Goa (14.23%), Chandigarh (12.84%), Puducherry (9.93%), and Chhattisgarh (9.83%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Rajasthan (16.94%), Haryana (15.93%), Sikkim (15.08%), Himachal Pradesh (14.65%), and Delhi (13.04%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (279016), J&K (202815), Andhra Pradesh (177402), Kerala (158129), and Tamil Nadu (147950).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1752509), Karnataka (864140), Andhra Pradesh (856159), Tamil Nadu (761568), and Kerala (533500).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 2,732 cases. The state has added 38236 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1336 cases to take its tally to 864140.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, on Wednesday added 1395 cases to take its tally to 856159.
Kerala has added 5792 cases to take its tally to 533500.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,652 to 761568.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1420 cases to take its tally to 514270.
Delhi has added 6396 cases to take its tally to 495598.
