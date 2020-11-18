DATA STORY: India's active cases down by nearly half a million in 46 days

India on Wednesday reported another net reduction in its count of active cases. In 46 straight days of decline, the country’s active cases have come down by nearly half a million to 446,805. This is 56 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. An addition of 38,617 to the overall case tally, meanwhile, pushed India’s total number of infections to 8,912,907 on Wednesday.

The country’s share of active cases globally has now shrunk to 2.86 per cent, or one in every 35. As many as 44,739 new cured cases in a day pushed India’s recovered cases to 8,335,109 (93.52 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 130,993 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 474 fatalities reported on Wednesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 276,496 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (November 18, 2020):

