DATA STORY: India's Covid recovery rate crosses 93%; Delhi adds 7,802 cases

Even as the country overall is seeing some cooling off in the situation, Delhi has been added a high number of cases to its tally daily for some time now. On Saturday, its tally rose by 7,802 cases to 474,830.

Meanwhile, continuing its trend of daily net reduction in active cases, India reported a drop of 3,828 on Saturday to 480,719. An addition of 44,684 to the total number of infections pushed India’s tally to 8,773,479.

Now, India’s share of the active cases worldwide has shrunk to 3.22 per cent. While 47,992 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 8,163,572 (93.05 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), India’s Covid-19 reached 129,188 (1.47 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 520 fatalities reported on Saturday.

The fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 311,399 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (November 14, 2020):

