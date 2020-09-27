DATA STORY: India's Covid tally close to 6 mn; active cases at lowest since Sep 11

India’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases is only 7,468 shy of the six-million mark now. With a daily increase of 88,600, the total rose to 5,992,532 on Sunday from 5,903,932 a day before. Active cases in the country saw another decline (of 4,567) to 956,402 – the lowest level since 943,480 on September 11. The number of active cases has seen a net decline of 61,353 in the past nine days.
A jump of 92,043 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4,941,627, or 82.46 per cent all infections reported so far. Death toll reached 94,503 with 1,124 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 591,913 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 27, 2020):
India now accounts for 12.50% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.46% of all deaths (one in every 11).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 12 days.
The count of active cases across India has reduced by 4567, against 9147 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (3786), Karnataka (3308), Rajasthan (325), Manipur (180), and West Bengal (170).
With 92043 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 82.46%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.58%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 93,167 — 1,124 deaths and 92,043 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.21%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 46.5 days, and for deaths at 57.9 days.
The states that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Kerala (7006), Odisha (4356), Chhattisgarh (3896), and Rajasthan (2045).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (20419), Karnataka (8811), Andhra Pradesh (7293), Kerala (7006), and Tamil Nadu (5647).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (68.20%), Chhattisgarh (69.25%), J&K (72.48%), Uttarakhand (75.32%), and Maharashtra (76.94%).
India on Saturday conducted 987,861 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 9.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.72%), Chandigarh (15.66%), Puducherry (15.17%), Goa (12.72%), and Karnataka (12.34%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (25.37%), Maharashtra (21.29%), Chhattisgarh (20.67%), Nagaland (13.78%), and Karnataka (12.98%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (145016), J&K (116586), Andhra Pradesh (105777), Tamil Nadu (92537), and Assam (90531).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1321176), Andhra Pradesh (668751), Tamil Nadu (575017), Karnataka (566023), and Uttar Pradesh (382835).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 20,419 cases. The state has added 199955 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 50,975 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 7293 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5647, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 67 days.
Karnataka has reported 8811 cases, to take its tally to 566023.
Delhi has added 3372 cases to take its tally to 267822.
