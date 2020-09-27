DATA STORY: India's Covid tally close to 6 mn; active cases at lowest since Sep 11

India’s total count of confirmed cases is only 7,468 shy of the six-million mark now. With a daily increase of 88,600, the total rose to 5,992,532 on Sunday from 5,903,932 a day before. Active cases in the country saw another decline (of 4,567) to 956,402 – the lowest level since 943,480 on September 11. The number of active cases has seen a net decline of 61,353 in the past nine days.

A jump of 92,043 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4,941,627, or 82.46 per cent all infections reported so far. reached 94,503 with 1,124 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 591,913 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (September 27, 2020):

