DATA STORY: India sees 2,263 deaths in a day; nearly 200,000 discharged

India on Friday reported a net increase of 137,188 in active cases, the most in a day yet, to take its count to 2,428,616. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 13.03 per cent (one in 8). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 332,730 cases, the highest in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 16,263,695. And, with 2,263 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 186,920, or 1.15 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,147,782 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 135,478,420. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 13,648,159 – or 83.92 per cent of total caseload – with 193,279 new cured cases being reported on Friday.