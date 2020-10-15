DATA STORY: India sees fewest Covid deaths in a day since Jul 28; active cases down 20% from peak

At 680, the number of Covid-19-related fatalities reported by India on Thursday was the lowest since July 28. The country’s death toll now stands at 111,266. In another relief on the pandemic front for India, another daily net reduction of 14,486 has brought its count of active coronavirus cases down to 812,390, the lowest since September 2 and 20.2 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
Overall, with an addition of 67,708 confirmed coronavirus cases, India’s tally has reached 7,307,097. As the country also reported 81,514 recoveries on Thursday, its total of cured cases reached 6,383,441, or 87.36 per cent of all its confirmed cases.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 471,442 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 15, 2020):
With a daily increase of 67,708 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,175,880 on Wednesday to 7,307,097 – an increase of 0.9%. Death toll has reached 111,266, with 680 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 471,442 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 9.53% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 10.14% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 15 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 14486, compared with 11853 on Wednesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Chhattisgarh (601) Karnataka (528), West Bengal (517), Delhi (413), Assam (410).
With 81514 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 87.36%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.52%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 82,194 — 680 deaths and 81514 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.83%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 74.5 days, and for deaths at 113.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (10552), Karnataka (9265), Kerala (6244), Madhya Pradesh (5515), and Tamil Nadu (4462).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (69.37%), Chhattisgarh (80.66%), Karnataka (83.11%), Puducherry (84.21%), and Maharashtra (84.71).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,136,183 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.83%), Chandigarh (14.7%), Goa (14.27%), Puducherry (12.87%), and Karnataka (11.76%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (24.01%), Madhya Pradesh (20.07%), Sikkim (17.72%), Maharashtra (13.83%), and Kerala (12.47%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (190334), J&K (144125), Andhra Pradesh (129685), Assam (122940), and Tamil Nadu (113403).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1554389), Andhra Pradesh (767465), Karnataka (735371), Tamil Nadu (670392), and Uttar Pradesh (444711).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 10,552 cases. The state has added 110980 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 33,038 cases in the past seven days. On Thursday it added 3892 cases.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 4,462, to 670392.
Karnataka has reported 9265 cases, to take its tally to 735371.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2593 cases to take its tally to 444711.
Delhi has added 3324 cases to take its tally to 317548.
