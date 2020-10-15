DATA STORY: India sees fewest Covid deaths in a day since Jul 28; active cases down 20% from peak

At 680, the number of Covid-19-related fatalities reported by India on Thursday was the lowest since July 28. The country’s now stands at 111,266. In another relief on the pandemic front for India, another daily net reduction of 14,486 has brought its count of active cases down to 812,390, the lowest since September 2 and 20.2 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

Overall, with an addition of 67,708 confirmed cases, India’s tally has reached 7,307,097. As the country also reported 81,514 recoveries on Thursday, its total of cured cases reached 6,383,441, or 87.36 per cent of all its confirmed cases.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 471,442 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (October 15, 2020):

