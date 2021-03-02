DATA STORY: India sees minor reduction in active Covid cases after 5 days of surge

After five straight days of net increase in active cases, India on Tuesday reported a net decline of 269 to take the count to 168,358. This is 83.46 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.77 per cent (one in 130). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 12,286 cases to take its total caseload to 11,124,527. And, with 91 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 157248, or 1.41 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 552,639 people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on the first day of the second of vaccination, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 14,854,136. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,798,921 – or 97.07 per cent of total caseload – with 12,464 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.