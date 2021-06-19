DATA STORY: India sees net reduction in active cases for 37th day straight

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 38,637 in active cases to take its count to 760,019. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 6.55 per cent (one in 14). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 60,753 cases to take its total caseload to 29,823,546. And, with 1,647 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 385,137, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,300,085 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 272,388,783. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,678,390 – or 96.16 per cent of total caseload – with 97,743 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

India now accounts for 6.55% of all active cases globally (one in every 14 active cases), and 9.96% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 272,388,783 vaccine doses. That is 913.33 per cent of its total caseload, and 19.55 per cent of its population.

India has so far administered 272,388,783 vaccine doses. That is 913.33 per cent of its total caseload, and 19.55 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (31844634), Uttar Pradesh (29936707), Gujarat (25507997), Rajasthan (25381297), and West Bengal (22735178).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (408073), Gujarat (399359), Delhi (398715), Uttarakhand (362783), and J&K (335103).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 13 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 38,637, compared with 28,084 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (618), Meghalaya (210), Manipur (144), Mizoram (84), and Andhra Pradesh (4).

With 97,743 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.16%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.29%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.66%), Uttarakhand (2.07%), and Maharashtra (1.96%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 99,390 — 1,647 deaths and 97,743 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.68%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 339.9 days, and for deaths at 161.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (11361), Maharashtra (9798), Tamil Nadu (8633), Andhra Pradesh (6341), and Karnataka (5783).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (93.90%), Kerala (95.69%), and Maharashtra (95.73%).

India on Friday conducted 1,902,009 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 389,207,637. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.58%), Maharashtra (15.24%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.5%), Kerala (12.82%), and Sikkim (12.03%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (11.48%), Meghalaya (10.61%), Manipur (10.29%), Kerala (10.22%), and Goa (7.84%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1102055), J&K (691146), Kerala (608753), Karnataka (479455), and Uttarakhand (466500).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5954508), Karnataka (2796121), Kerala (2785304), Tamil Nadu (2406497), and Andhra Pradesh (1839243).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9798 new cases to take its tally to 5954508.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 5783 cases to take its tally to 2796121.

Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 11361 cases to take its tally to 2785304.

Tamil Nadu has added 8633 cases to take its tally to 2406497.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6341 to 1839243.

Uttar Pradesh has added 149 cases to take its tally to 1703882.

Delhi has added 165 cases to take its tally to 1432033.