DATA STORY: India sees over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in a day for first time in a fortnight

India on Sunday reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in a day for the first time in a fortnight. The 1,033 fatalities that the country say on Saturday were the most since the 1,069 reported on October 3. On the positive side, however, India saw daily another net reduction of 11,776 in active coronavirus cases to bring its count down to 783,311 – the lowest since August 31 and 23 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
The country has reported as many as 1,409,384 cured coronavirus cases in October so far, including 72,614 on Sunday, taking its total recovery to 6,597,209, or 88.03 per cent of all confirmed cases. Overall, an addition of 61871 cases took India’s tally of confirmed cases to 7,494,551.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 440,745 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (October 18, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 61,871 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 7,432,680 on Saturday to 7,494,551 – an increase of 0.8%. Death toll has reached 114,031, with 1,033 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 440,745 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 8.73% of all active cases globally (one in every 11 active cases), and 10.23% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 15 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 11776, compared with 9441 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (999), West Bengal (621), Manipur (226), Delhi (70), and Nagaland (59).
-
With 72614 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 88.03%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.52%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 73,647 — 1033 deaths and 72614 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.40%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.9%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 83.6 days, and for deaths at 76.2 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (10259), Kerala (9016), Karnataka (7184), Tamil Nadu (4295), and West Bengal (3865).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (70.91%), Chhattisgarh (81.94%), Karnataka (84.04%), Puducherry (84.86%), and Assam (85.38).
-
India on Saturday conducted 970,173 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.4%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (19.66%), Goa (14.39%), Chandigarh (14.38%), Puducherry (12.52%), and Karnataka (11.56%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (21.95%), Nagaland (17.67%), Kerala (17.32%), Maharashtra (12.92%), and Sikkim (12.29%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (198901), J&K (149862), Andhra Pradesh (133878), Assam (125649), and Tamil Nadu (117000).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1586321), Andhra Pradesh (779146), Karnataka (758574), Tamil Nadu (683486), and Uttar Pradesh (452660).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 10,259 cases. The state has added 1058321 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 28,829 cases in the past seven days. On Sunday it added 3676 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 4,295, to 683486.
-
Karnataka has reported 7184 cases, to take its tally to 758574.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 2725 cases to take its tally to 452660.
-
Delhi has added 3259 cases to take its tally to 327718.
