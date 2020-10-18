DATA STORY: India sees over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in a day for first time in a fortnight

India on Sunday reported more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in a day for the first time in a fortnight. The 1,033 fatalities that the country say on Saturday were the most since the 1,069 reported on October 3. On the positive side, however, India saw daily another net reduction of 11,776 in active cases to bring its count down to 783,311 – the lowest since August 31 and 23 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

The country has reported as many as 1,409,384 cured cases in October so far, including 72,614 on Sunday, taking its total recovery to 6,597,209, or 88.03 per cent of all confirmed cases. Overall, an addition of 61871 cases took India’s tally of confirmed cases to 7,494,551.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 440,745 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (October 18, 2020):

