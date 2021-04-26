DATA STORY: One in every 4 people tested across India on Sunday were Covid-positive

India on Monday reported a net increase of 130,907 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 2,813,658. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 14.90 per cent (one in 7). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 352,991 cases, the highest in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 17,313,163. Its test positivity rate on Sunday was 25.2 per cent, implying one in every four people tested turned out to be positive. And, with 2,812 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 195,123, or 1.13 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 995,288 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 141,911,223. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 14,304,382 – or 82.62 per cent of total caseload – with 219,272 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
-
With a daily increase of 352,991 in total cases, the highest ever, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 16,960,172 on Sunday to 17,313,163 – an increase of 2.1%. Death toll has reached 195,123, with 2,812 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,251,244 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 14.90% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 6.16% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 141,911,223 vaccine doses. That is 819.67 per cent of its total caseload, and 10.20 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (19086553), Rajasthan (17100937), Uttar Pradesh (16437585), Gujarat (15492038), and West Bengal (14093470).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (263466), Gujarat (242547), Chhattisgarh (229998), Uttarakhand (217310), and Delhi (215784).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net increase of 130,907, compared with 129,811 on Sunday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (27679), Kerala (20317), Uttar Pradesh (9472), Rajasthan (9086), and Andhra Pradesh (8261).
-
With 219,272 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 82.62%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.13%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.49%), Sikkim (1.89%), and Himachal Pradesh (1.53%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 222,084 — 2,812 deaths and 219,272 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.27%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 33.6 days, and for deaths at 47.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (66191), Uttar Pradesh (35311), Karnataka (34804), Kerala (28469), and Delhi (22933).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttar Pradesh (71.58%), Rajasthan (72.73%), Uttarakhand (74.96%), Jharkhand (75.17%), and Gujarat (75.54%).
-
India on Sunday conducted 1,402,367 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 279,321,177. The test positivity rate recorded was 25.2%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.68%), Goa (12.5%), Chandigarh (10.03%), Chhattisgarh (9.43%), and Kerala (9.3%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (38.56%), Chhattisgarh (30.78%), Delhi (30.21%), West Bengal (28.58%), and Nagaland (27.86%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (896902), J&K (517864), Kerala (423444), Karnataka (365925), and Telangana (317392).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4295027), Kerala (1405655), Karnataka (1339201), Uttar Pradesh (1086625), and Tamil Nadu (1081988).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 66,191 new cases to take its tally to 4295027. The state has added 655,172 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 28,469 cases to take its tally to 1405655.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 34,804 cases to take its tally to 1339201.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 35,311 cases to take its tally to 1086625.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 15,569 cases to take its tally to 1081988.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 12,634 to 1033560.
-
Delhi has added 22,933 cases to take its tally to 1027715.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU