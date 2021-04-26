DATA STORY: One in every 4 people tested across India on Sunday were Covid-positive

India on Monday reported a net increase of 130,907 in active cases to take its count to 2,813,658. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 14.90 per cent (one in 7). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 352,991 cases, the highest in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 17,313,163. Its test positivity rate on Sunday was 25.2 per cent, implying one in every four people tested turned out to be positive. And, with 2,812 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 195,123, or 1.13 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 995,288 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 141,911,223. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 14,304,382 – or 82.62 per cent of total caseload – with 219,272 new cured cases being reported on Monday.